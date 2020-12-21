Rep. Murphy says he can’t vote on COVID relief bill due to family matter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Third District Congressman Greg Murphy tweeted early Monday saying he will not be able to vote on the COVID-19 relief bill due to an urgent family matter.

Murphy says he has “closely monitored the situation with the bill” and would vote yes, despite saying it is imperfect. As part of the tweet, he says “small businesses and their employees who have been shuttered because of lockdowns have needed this relief for months.”

Murphy added that he is glad it appears help is on the way.

Small businesses and their employees who have been shuttered because of lockdowns have needed this relief for months. I am glad it appears they will finally be getting it. — Greg Murphy (@RepGregMurphy) December 21, 2020

