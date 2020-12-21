Advertisement

Rep. Murphy says he can’t vote on COVID relief bill due to family matter

In an early morning tweet, Murphy says he would vote ‘yes’ if he were in Washington
(GRAYDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Third District Congressman Greg Murphy tweeted early Monday saying he will not be able to vote on the COVID-19 relief bill due to an urgent family matter.

Murphy says he has “closely monitored the situation with the bill” and would vote yes, despite saying it is imperfect. As part of the tweet, he says “small businesses and their employees who have been shuttered because of lockdowns have needed this relief for months.”

Murphy added that he is glad it appears help is on the way.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pam Thomas
Onslow County School Board chair Pam Thomas dies
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Multiple crews put out structure fire in New Bern
Police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
Panel: People over 75, essential workers next for vaccines

Latest News

“Drop The Baby! Drop The Baby!” - Body Camera Captures Dramatic Fire Rescue
POLICE: No arrests made in Elizabeth City shooting
Deputies say Lacy Bunch, 72, was last seen Sunday morning on Bell Street near Nustreet Road.
Halifax County deputies looking for missing man
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: More deaths reported across Eastern Carolina