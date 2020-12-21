Advertisement

POLICE: No arrests made in Elizabeth City shooting

(KXII)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are still looking for a person they say broke into a home and shot a man.

Elizabeth City police say just before midnight Sunday, a masked person went into a home on Debry Lane. Police say a fight broke out and one man was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital for severe injuries, but is expected to be okay.

If you have any information, call Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pam Thomas
Onslow County School Board chair Pam Thomas dies
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Multiple crews put out structure fire in New Bern
Police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
Panel: People over 75, essential workers next for vaccines

Latest News

“Drop The Baby! Drop The Baby!” - Body Camera Captures Dramatic Fire Rescue
Deputies say Lacy Bunch, 72, was last seen Sunday morning on Bell Street near Nustreet Road.
Halifax County deputies looking for missing man
Rep. Murphy says he can’t vote on COVID relief bill due to family matter
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: More deaths reported across Eastern Carolina