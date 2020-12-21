POLICE: No arrests made in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are still looking for a person they say broke into a home and shot a man.

Elizabeth City police say just before midnight Sunday, a masked person went into a home on Debry Lane. Police say a fight broke out and one man was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital for severe injuries, but is expected to be okay.

If you have any information, call Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

