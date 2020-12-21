Police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police have found the body of a 26-year-old woman whose boyfriend was charged earlier this month with killing her.

The Apex Police Department said Emily Montgomery’s body was found Saturday in Raleigh.

The News & Observer reports that 29-year-old Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with first-degree murder in Montgomery’s death.

Montgomery was a single mother who lived in Apex, a town in Wake County. She was reported missing after her family hadn’t seen or heard from her since the night before Thanksgiving.

