Panthers’ HOF linebacker, pass rush great Kevin Greene dies at 58

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 1996, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kevin Greene gives a...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 1996, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kevin Greene gives a thumbs up in Sun Devil Stadium before taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX in Tempe, Ariz. “Kevin to me represents all the things you want in a Hall of Famer: great work ethic, passion and love for the game, great consistency,” said longtime NFL coach Dom Capers, who will present Greene for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk, File)(AP Photo/Hans Deryk, File (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Hans Deryk, File)
By STEVE REED
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, has died. He was 58.

Greene died Monday, the family confirmed, as did the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

No cause of death was given.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement Monday. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man.”

A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

He played 15 seasons in the NFL for four teams: the Los Angeles Rams (1985–1992), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993–1995), Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers. He was All-Pro in 1994 and 1996.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family,” Baker said. “We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”

