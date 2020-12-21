Advertisement

North Carolina boy dies after accidental BB gun shooting

Ambulance
Ambulance(WRDW)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) -A North Carolina sheriff’s office says an 8-year-old child has died after being accidentally shot in the chest with a BB gun or pellet gun while playing with another child.

News outlets report the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a call on Sunday found the child wounded at a home in the Stony Point community.

The sheriff’s office says the child was being transferred from Iredell Memorial Hospital to Brenner’s Children Hospital in Winston-Salem when the child went into cardiac arrest and was diverted to another hospital, where the child died.  

