North Carolina boy dies after accidental BB gun shooting
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) -A North Carolina sheriff’s office says an 8-year-old child has died after being accidentally shot in the chest with a BB gun or pellet gun while playing with another child.
News outlets report the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a call on Sunday found the child wounded at a home in the Stony Point community.
The sheriff’s office says the child was being transferred from Iredell Memorial Hospital to Brenner’s Children Hospital in Winston-Salem when the child went into cardiac arrest and was diverted to another hospital, where the child died.
