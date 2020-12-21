Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Quiet start to Winter season

Sunny skies will be the norm over the second half of the day
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday

The winter season comes in on a quiet note with the winter solstice officially occurring at 5:02 am. A few showers will dot the radar around sunrise before moving offshore by 9:00 am. Cloud cover will begin clearing out in the afternoon with seasonable highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will dip to the low 40s.

Tuesday & Wednesday

As we say goodbye to the showers, we say hello to an area of high pressure that will keep us sunny over the middle of the week. Highs will sit at or slightly above average, reaching the mid 50s Tuesday to near 60° Wednesday. Overnight lows will flirt with freezing Tuesday night, however the warmer Wednesday air will send lows back towards the mid 40s Wednesday night.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Another strong cold front will sweep over the eastern half of the country as we await Santa’s arrival. At this point there is still some disagreement in the models as far as timing is concerned, however all signs point towards a fast moving rain band with scattered downpours leading the charge. Highs will go from the mid to upper 60s on Christmas Eve and fall to the mid 40s by Christmas Day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 20s as we head into next weekend.

Most Read

Pam Thomas
Onslow County School Board chair Pam Thomas dies
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Multiple crews put out structure fire in New Bern
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: NCDHHS reports nearly 7,000 new cases
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
Panel: People over 75, essential workers next for vaccines

Latest News

Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston drops below major flood stage
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 16th
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020