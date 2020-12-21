Jim’s Forecast: Quiet start to Winter season

Monday

The winter season comes in on a quiet note with the winter solstice officially occurring at 5:02 am. A few showers will dot the radar around sunrise before moving offshore by 9:00 am. Cloud cover will begin clearing out in the afternoon with seasonable highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will dip to the low 40s.

Tuesday & Wednesday

As we say goodbye to the showers, we say hello to an area of high pressure that will keep us sunny over the middle of the week. Highs will sit at or slightly above average, reaching the mid 50s Tuesday to near 60° Wednesday. Overnight lows will flirt with freezing Tuesday night, however the warmer Wednesday air will send lows back towards the mid 40s Wednesday night.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Another strong cold front will sweep over the eastern half of the country as we await Santa’s arrival. At this point there is still some disagreement in the models as far as timing is concerned, however all signs point towards a fast moving rain band with scattered downpours leading the charge. Highs will go from the mid to upper 60s on Christmas Eve and fall to the mid 40s by Christmas Day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 20s as we head into next weekend.