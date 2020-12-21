Advertisement

Investigation underway after bodies found during welfare check in Pasquotank County

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after two bodies were found inside a home.

The sheriff’s office says they went to a home in the 300 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City, Monday afternoon for a welfare check.

When they got there deputies found two deceased individuals.

There was no forced entry made into the home and the sheriff’s office says there were no signs of foul play.

