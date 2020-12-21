Halifax County deputies looking for missing man

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County deputies are looking for a man who was last seen in Enfield.

Deputies say Lacy Bunch, 72, was last seen Sunday morning on Bell Street near Nustreet Road.

Officials say he is 5′5″, about 130 pounds with short red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt and gray pants. Deputies do not think he was wearing any socks or shoes.

Family members say Bunch has dementia and may not have been taking his medication.

If you see him or know where he is, call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

