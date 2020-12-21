Feed truck crashes into Duplin County home

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A person was taken to the hospital after a feed truck crashed into a Duplin County home.

Emergency management officials say it happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. near the 5000 block of Highway 111.

Officials say a feed truck ran into the home injuring one person.

We’re told that the person was taken to Vidant Duplin with minor injuries.

One other female was inside of the home but did not sustain any injuries.

Officials say the driver was not injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the family due to major damage done to the home.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.