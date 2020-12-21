Advertisement

ECU receiving large and small freezers to aid in vaccine rollout

Ultra-cold freezers that can maintain temperatures of between minus 20C and minus 86C are...
Ultra-cold freezers that can maintain temperatures of between minus 20C and minus 86C are needed to store the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.(WSAZ/ Kimberly Keagy)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC System of universities will be receiving several ultra-cold storage units to help with the logistics of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The system in a press release says that all 15 of its institutions will be receiving 61 new freezers.

“The freezers will support state and local public health agencies, hospitals, and pharmacies with the critical logistics of sub-zero storage and subsequent distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that started arriving in North Carolina this past week,” the system said.

Officials say that the new freezers, provided by the NC Policy Collaboratory at UNC Chapel Hill, will increase the states total vaccine cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million two-milliliter vials.

East Carolina University will be receiving two large and one small mobile freezer unit.

Graph showing the allotment of large and small freezer units to UNC System universities.
Graph showing the allotment of large and small freezer units to UNC System universities.(WITN)

Campuses that serve rural and underserved areas will be getting additional mobile freezer units, officials said.

“Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Winston-Salem State University will each receive three smaller mobile freezer units,” the system said.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pam Thomas
Onslow County School Board chair Pam Thomas dies
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder
Multiple crews put out structure fire in New Bern
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Daily cases fall below 5,000 for first time in a week

Latest News

This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Daily cases fall below 5,000 for first time in a week
From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Organs of toddler killed in Pitt County accident helping three other children
Carteret County Health Department receives “very limited supply” of COVID-19 vaccines
Footage shows the intense moments when deputies caught a baby dropped from a second-story window.
“Drop The Baby! Drop The Baby!” - Body Camera Captures Dramatic Fire Rescue