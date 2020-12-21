ECU receiving large and small freezers to aid in vaccine rollout

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC System of universities will be receiving several ultra-cold storage units to help with the logistics of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The system in a press release says that all 15 of its institutions will be receiving 61 new freezers.

“The freezers will support state and local public health agencies, hospitals, and pharmacies with the critical logistics of sub-zero storage and subsequent distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that started arriving in North Carolina this past week,” the system said.

Officials say that the new freezers, provided by the NC Policy Collaboratory at UNC Chapel Hill, will increase the states total vaccine cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million two-milliliter vials.

East Carolina University will be receiving two large and one small mobile freezer unit.

Graph showing the allotment of large and small freezer units to UNC System universities. (WITN)

Campuses that serve rural and underserved areas will be getting additional mobile freezer units, officials said.

“Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Winston-Salem State University will each receive three smaller mobile freezer units,” the system said.

