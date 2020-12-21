Advertisement

Carteret County Health Department receives “very limited supply” of COVID-19 vaccines

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Health Department says that it has received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials said they received a very limited supply of the vaccines on Monday.

The vaccines will be given to healthcare workers with a high risk of exposure and long-term care facility staff and residents.

Vaccines will not be provided outside of that initial group of people until officials are confident they have covered that high-risk population.

The health department says vaccinations will be available by appointment only, though no appointments remain for the vaccine supply they’ve received.

“Although this will be a slow endeavor, it is reassuring to know we’ve started administering the vaccines and are on our way to getting things back to normal. However, until we have a good majority of the population vaccinated, residents should continue to practice the 3W; wear a mask, wait 6 ft apart from others, and wash your hands frequently,” said Health Director Stephanie Cannon in a press release.

