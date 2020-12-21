Advertisement

Carolina Hurricanes arena sustained damages after water leak

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour, back center, looks on as players on the bench...
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour, back center, looks on as players on the bench hang their heads after being eliminated by the Boston Bruins in an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The home of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes sustained $250,000 in damages after a water leak was discovered in the room where video replays are controlled for the overhead scoreboard, officials said.

Some team employees returned to PNC Arena in Raleigh earlier this month to find the leak in the CanesVision audio/visual control room and server room, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Monday. The source of the leak hasn’t been determined, officials said.

The scoreboard was not working for Saturday’s Campbell-N.C. State men’s basketball game, the first event inside the building since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant there were no video replays for the few people attending the game as well as coaches, players and media.

Centennial Authority executive director Jeff Merritt said in an email to authority members that the video board won’t be fully operational until late January.

The authority’s finance and its building and construction committees discussed the issue Monday, recommending that $262,500 be approved for restoring the CanesVision system, including $12,500 in fees for the authority’s audio/visual consultant.

The authority has planned a full renovation of the CanesVision system that will cost $3.3 million and could be completed in the summer of 2021.

