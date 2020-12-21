1,000+ people without power in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are more than 1,400 people without power in Craven County Monday morning.

River Bend police say the power went out around 5:50 a.m. Officials are still working to figure out what caused the outage.

Officers say the traffic signals are out at 17 and Shoreline. They are reminding drivers to yield to traffic and drive carefully in this area.

Duke Energy is currently working to restore power and says it should be back on by 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.