GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Beaufort Hospital administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a staff member on Saturday.

Respiratory therapist Leslie Alston is the hospital’s first team member to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, the hospital posted on Facebook.

In a historic moment of hope for Beaufort County and surrounding communities, Leslie Alston, a Respiratory Therapist...

