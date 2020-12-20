Advertisement

Santa giving away goodie bags in Hookerton

(KKTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOOKERTON, N.C. (WITN) - Santa Claus is making a stop in Hookerton to pass out goodie bags.

According to Hookerton Fire & EMS, Saint Nick will be making rounds in town around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20

Santa will be following the social distancing guidelines and encouraging everyone to stay six feet apart.

He is expected to move from house-to-house.

