Santa giving away goodie bags in Hookerton
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOOKERTON, N.C. (WITN) - Santa Claus is making a stop in Hookerton to pass out goodie bags.
According to Hookerton Fire & EMS, Saint Nick will be making rounds in town around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20
Santa will be following the social distancing guidelines and encouraging everyone to stay six feet apart.
He is expected to move from house-to-house.
