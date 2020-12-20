Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Cams
Livestream
Back to School
Search
News
Back to School
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
Mr. Food
News Video
Teacher of the Week
MumFest
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Plan Your Vote
VUit: Battleground States
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
NCEL 12-19-20
NCEL 12-19-20
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST
|
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Links
View all the recent drawings
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run near Washington
Family mourns two children after car crash
COVID-19: Four counties report new deaths
Thief swipes Christmas decorations outside of Greenville business
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
Latest News
NCEL 12-19-20
POWERBALL 12-19-20
Charlie’s Forecast: Wet Sunday drips into Monday as well
Greenville Windsor neighborhood holiday lights parade underway