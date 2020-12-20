Multiple crews put out structure fire in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Six departments, including New Bern Fire-Rescue and off duty personnel are working on putting out a major fire in New Bern on Saturday.

New Bern fire chief Bob Boyd said the fire happened around 4 p.m. at United Storage in New Bern on M.L.K. Jr Blvd.

Public information officer Colleen Roberts said crews were still working on putting it out Saturday evening.

“Public Works is assisting with demolition so the fire department can access flames,” Roberts said.

Officials have not said what caused the fire yet.

