Monk nets career-high 32, ECU women beat Bearcats, 74-67

ECU at Cincinnati Basketball
ECU at Cincinnati Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI, OH (WITN) - Senior Lashonda Monk scored a career-high 32 points to lead the ECU women’s basketball team to a 74-67 victory over Cincinnati Sunday at Fifth Third Bank Arena.

Monk also tallied six rebounds, five assists, four steals, and two blocks in the win.

The Pirates (4-3, 2-0 AAC) have now won three straight after starting the season 1-3.

Full ECU Recap:

Cincinnati (1-4, 0-1 AAC) was led by senior IImar’I Thomas who scored 23 points in defeat.

This game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but one source told WITN Sports there was a COVID-19 complication within the ECU women’s basketball program. The team got re-tested and was able to play Sunday.

Next up, the Pirates take on Tulane in their conference home opener Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. ET inside Minges Coliseum. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

