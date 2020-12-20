Free drive-in concert to boost Christmas spirit in New Bern
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s nothing like a Christmas concert to get you into the holiday spirit!
A Nashville recording artist, along with several popular local artists, will be performing Christmas songs at Lawson Creek Park on Sunday.
The concert is drive-in only and will begin at 4 p.m., but the park opens at 3 p.m.
The concert is to benefit a new recovery house in New Bern, called RU252.
Reservations are required, you can register here.
