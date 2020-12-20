Advertisement

Carteret County Schools hands out Christmas meals

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County School system pulled together an assembly line of volunteers Saturday with one goal in mind: to make sure no student went without this holiday season.

“Making sure that they have food, making sure that they’re loved, making sure that they know the community cares about them,” said Waylon Bell, with First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.

Families who needed meals during winter break drove up to one of three schools in the county to collect. And while the families waited in their cars, the bags were packed with enough groceries to get them through Christmas break.

This year, with the pandemic, this truly is making a greater impact than ever. It’s always important, but, this year, with so many families who may be out of work because of the pandemic, with so many families who are struggling to have the opportunity to receive these meals, and to receive them with smiling eyes; and we know there’s a smile behind every mask, but to receive that, I do think it’s a bright spot for our families.

Rob Jackson, Carteret County Schools Superintendent

Some students even spent their first day of the break back at the school passing out cookies and gift cards.

“When they show up on a Saturday when there are lots of things they could be doing, but they’re giving up their time and their talents, I just ... proud is the word,” said Jackson.

