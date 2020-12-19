Wilmington man prepares to run marathon backward to raise money for local group

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilmington man is doing something rather unique to raise money for an area non-profit organization. Tracy McCullen is running 100-miles backward.

He started Thursday and is running through the weekend to raise $100,000 for the Community Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington.

His goal for the unusual fundraising event is to inspire children to have confidence, accomplish their goals, and achieve their full potential.

As for running backward, McCullen said it’s no problem.

“At 61 years old, I can run 100 miles backward, and people say, ‘Are you sure you can run 100 miles backward?’ And it’s so funny because, in my mind, it’s like it’s already done. I just have to show up and do it,” McCullen said.

When completed, McCullen will become the first person in the U.S. to run an ultra-marathon backward and the second in the world.

