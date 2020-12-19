Advertisement

West Craven High School athletes fundraiser spreads holiday cheer

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -We’re still a week out from Christmas but the holiday spirit could be felt all around one high school in the east Friday morning.

West Craven High School baseball and volleyball coaches showed off the hard work their players have put into a special holiday project.

The results of that project are all neatly wrapped for six families in the western region of Craven County.

The two sports teams held a raffle fundraiser and raised more than $7,000 to buy gifts for the families who have been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

With the help of the fire department and some holiday elves, the teams will deliver the gifts to the families at four schools Saturday.

