“Unite Against Racism” mural in Greenville ready for viewing

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The “Unite Against Racism” mural on West First Street in Greenville is ready for viewing. On Saturday, a section of the street will shut down to allow residents to view the artwork safely.

According to city leaders, the closure will begin at noon Saturday and re-open on Sunday at noon.

Those who have already seen the artwork, including an ECU art professor, say the mural is definitely worth viewing. Alice Arnold said, “Very beautiful and very well crafted. The messages are really clear. Each one of them has been done very very well. Each letter and inside each letter are messages. Sometimes words and sometimes images.”

Detours will be posted for this weekend’s closure.

