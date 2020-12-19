Advertisement

Suggs nets season-high 18 to lift ECU over JMU, 73-64

Brandon Suggs ECU
Brandon Suggs ECU(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Suggs had 18 points off the bench to carry East Carolina to a 73-64 win over James Madison on Saturday inside Minges Coliseum.

ECU Postgame Zoom Interviews: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEEzH4D6JDA

Full ECU Recap:

Bitumba Baruti had 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals for East Carolina (6-1), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tristen Newton added 14 points and six rebounds. Jayden Gardner had 13 points.

Matt Lewis had 19 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (2-2). Justin Amadi added 10 points and Terrence Edwards had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

