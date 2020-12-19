PFAS “forever” chemicals could effect how people battle COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experts are now learning how the “forever” chemicals that we all have in our bodies could have a dangerous effect on those who contract COVID-19.

Everyone has PFAS in them, and you can get these chemicals through the air, drinking water, even from pots and pans, firefighter foam, or makeup. They all have PFAS in them. A new study says people with high amounts of PFAS could have a worse reaction to COVID-19.

PFAS is a toxic chemical found everywhere, but many people in North Carolina may initially think of Chemours, a chemical company in the Cape Fear region that dumped PFAS into the river for 40 years.

One toxicology expert says that alone exposed and continues to compromise the health of more than 1 million people in and around Fayetteville.

The experts say PFAS can contribute to cancer, diabetes, and have other dangerous effects on your immune system.

Dr. Jamie DeWitt, ECU pharmacology/toxicology associate professor, said COVID affected some worse than others. “What they found is that in people who had higher levels of PFBA in their blood, they had more severe reactions to COVID. They stayed in the hospital longer, they ended up in the ICU, and unfortunately for some, they passed away more often,” Dr. Dewitt said.

A new study suggests these lingering chemicals could potentially intensify someone’s experience with the COVID-19 virus.

EWG Senior Scientist Dr. Tasha Stoiber said, “It might be more important for those that do have higher PFAS in their bodies to be prioritized to be vaccinated.”

Though it’s only early research, experts say it’s worth the exploration.

