Onslow Memorial Hospital distributes vaccines

By Amber Lake
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 vaccine has been making its way to hospitals across the state and distributed to healthcare workers. Onslow Memorial Hospital joined that list Friday, starting its distribution at 9 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the COVID-19 vaccine will start with frontline healthcare workers and then people who are the most at risk.

NCDHHS says the vaccine will be administered to more people as the supply increases from January to June.

As single-day cases of COVID-19 hit new highs, surpassing 8,000 on Friday, frontline healthcare workers are the first to get the vaccine, so they can stay healthy while caring for coronavirus patients and protect their own family as well.

An employee at Onslow Memorial who works in the COVID-19 unit was one of the first to get the vaccine Friday.

Healthcare workers at Onslow Memorial Hospital started getting the COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning.

The Chief of Staff at the hospital says he thinks it’s a great idea for as many people as possible and as fast as possible to get the vaccine when it becomes available.

NCDHHS says long-term care staff and residents, and people in skilled nursing facilities and adult, family, and group homes are also in the first phase to receive the vaccine.

Adults at high risk of severe illness will be the second group of people to get it.

For any questions about the vaccine, including a link to studies, articles, and resources, you can click on the link below, provided by Onslow Memorial Hospital.

UNC Health's This Is Your Shot

