Onslow Memorial Hospital distributes vaccines

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 vaccine has been making its way to hospitals across the state and distributed to healthcare workers. Onslow Memorial Hospital joined that list Friday, starting its distribution at 9 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the COVID-19 vaccine will start with frontline healthcare workers and then people who are the most at risk.

NCDHHS says the vaccine will be administered to more people as the supply increases from January to June.

As single-day cases of COVID-19 hit new highs, surpassing 8,000 on Friday, frontline healthcare workers are the first to get the vaccine, so they can stay healthy while caring for coronavirus patients and protect their own family as well.

An employee at Onslow Memorial who works in the COVID-19 unit was one of the first to get the vaccine Friday.

“I work on the COVID unit in the hospital, I’m going home to my family at night so I don’t want to end up giving them something that they didn’t ask for. I did this for my community, my patients. There’s been plenty of research so I’m confident. I don’t feel any different when I got this vaccine than when I get the flu vaccine.”

Healthcare workers at Onslow Memorial Hospital started getting the COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning.

“I would highly encourage it, it’s for everyone’s safety, to make sure that we are protected, we are protecting ourselves, our families, our community, and the future. So we need to make sure we’re all doing the right thing by getting vaccinated. The encouragement is seeing the great need in our community- nationally, and across the globe. We can do great things by making sure that we are protecting our community and our patients and our families.”

The Chief of Staff at the hospital says he thinks it’s a great idea for as many people as possible and as fast as possible to get the vaccine when it becomes available.

“I think if people are concerned about the side effects of the vaccination, they should think about the side effects of getting infected with coronavirus, it has killed over 300,000 people just in the United States.”

NCDHHS says long-term care staff and residents, and people in skilled nursing facilities and adult, family, and group homes are also in the first phase to receive the vaccine.

Adults at high risk of severe illness will be the second group of people to get it.

For any questions about the vaccine, including a link to studies, articles, and resources, you can click on the link below, provided by Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.