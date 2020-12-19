Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run near Washington

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The roommate of a man killed in a hit-and-run is offering a reward to find the person who killed his friend. The Highway Patrol says the hit-and-run happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Dan Taylor Road just outside of Washington in Beaufort County.

William Waters says he was helping his roommate, Phillip Barbour, change his tire on the side of the road when a truck swerved toward them.

Waters says the car slowed down just before it got to them. Then, he says the driver hit the gas and struck and killed Phillip Barbour.

“The guy slowed down for a second and just gunned it, and Phil didn’t even know what hit him. He was too busy placing that jack under the car, and he was stooped down,” says Waters.

Waters says he last saw the truck turning down Corsica Road. He says he believes the vehicle was a dark Chevrolet or a GMC pickup.

Waters says he is offering $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

If you have any information, call the Highway Patrol.

