Man faces additional charges for breaking and entering, damage to property.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man faces additional charges for breaking and entering and attempting to steal from a property in Goldsboro on Tuesday.

Goldsboro police officers responded to a larceny in progress at 210 Lee Dr. in Goldsboro at around 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday and found the subject, who they identified as Jordan Tyree, appearing to remove copper from the dwelling, Goldsboro police said.

Tyree was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property, Goldsboro police said.

Tyree had additional charges against him on Wednesday based on the continued investigation and received an additional $13,000 secured bond, Goldsboro police said.

