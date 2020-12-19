Look At Those Lights: The Finalists

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “Look At Those Lights” is back for Christmas 2020! The winners from Monday through Friday are presented here. Watch the video and then vote for your favorite, telling us which display you prefer. The top vote-getter will receive the Grand Prize and 2nd highest will receive the runner up prize.

CHOICE NUMBER 1 is on Kodiak Drive in the Denali subdivision of Winterville in Pitt County. The home is decorated top to bottom in color-changing lights and features illuminated arches lining the sidewalk in front of the home. There’s also a Rudolph themed cargo van in the driveway and plenty of colorful Christmas trees to see as well. Snowflakes trim the second floor of the home while traditional Christmas classics play in the background.

Look at Those Lights 2020 Option 1 Kodiak Drive (WITN)

CHOICE NUMBER 2 is located in Washington off of Harvey Avenue. The display lights up the sky with over 17,000 lights. You can also see a dog house and dog, eight reindeer, a snowman and a dog stealing presents. There is also a cat playing with tree bulbs, a teddy bear, and a pond made out of lights to keep the reindeer hydrated.

Look at Those Lights 2020 Option 2 Harvey Avenue (WITN)

CHOICE NUMBER 3 is in the town of Bridgeton in Craven County. Tons of light decorate the property and ornaments are hung on the trees along the street. This is a drive-through display, so cars can drive through and look at the lights from the safety of their car. Candy canes line the driveway to guide you along and there is also see a nativity scene.

Look at Those Lights 2020 Option 3 Bridgeton (WITN)

CHOICE NUMBER 4 is on Little Roxy Court in Jacksonville. The home is decked out in the holiday spirit. The display is complete with wreaths, music, and light shows shining on the side of the home. A row of candy canes lines the driveway. To top it off, a dummy is hanging off the side of the roof. The owner says he put it up because he fell off-putting up decorations a few years back. He says it was a reminder to not let it happen again.

Look at Those Lights 2020 Option 4 Little Roxy Court (WITN)

CHOICE NUMBER 5 is on Kathleen Drive in Greenville. The center of the light display is a nativity with baby Jesus in the manger. The home has icicle lights lining the front and you are greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus at the front door. There are several deer in the yard and you can also see Santa riding in his sleigh delivering presents.

Look at Those Lights Option 5 Greenville (WITN)

