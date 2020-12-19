Advertisement

Healthcare workers advocating COVID-19 vaccines

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the present many healthcare workers wanted this Christmas, a Covid-19 vaccination. “I was excited about it, and I was ready to go ahead and get mine!” said Laurie Dickens, an RN at Carteret Health Care.

Adverse reactions to the shot so far are few. One nurse that got the vaccine said it’s a shot like any other.

“Basically, it’s just like the flu shot, I just got it, and I don’t feel any different than I did before I got it,” Dickens said.

Dr. Clyde Brooks is one of the 25 frontline medical employees at Carteret Health Care to join other leaders nationwide, including top leaders like Vice-President Mike Pence.

From national leaders to health leaders in the east, the reaction is favorable to the vaccines. WITN asked Brooks what his experience was like getting the shot.

“You know, I really haven’t, it’s been, I don’t feel a thing from it,” he said. Still, healthcare workers are supervised for 15 minutes post-injection. They say if there is a reaction, it would usually happen immediately, and so far, fatigue is the minor side-effect some experience.

“We’re seeing a little bit of that in our experience with COVID, but it’s there usually pretty mild,” said Brooks.

Carteret Health Care now has two freezers to keep the vaccine, after the Institute of Marine Sciences loaned one of theirs. “It’s really great for us to be able to do this,” said Rachel Noble with the institute.

Once the vaccine becomes available to the public, some healthcare workers encourage getting it.

“It’s a safe and effective way to get our arms around this thing, and I encourage everybody to take it,” said Brooks.

