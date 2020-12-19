Free holiday health fair in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a free health fair ahead of the Christmas holiday.

There, patients can receive free flu shots and a COVID-19 test.

After you receive your shot or test, you can also pick up free groceries and PPE.

A DJ will also be playing music.

The event takes place at 1095 Allen Road, in Greenville, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

