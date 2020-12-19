Advertisement

Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter dies at 97

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, former Gov. William Winter speaks at a symposium on...
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, former Gov. William Winter speaks at a symposium on the Future of Mississippi and the South on his 90th birthday, at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson, Miss. The former governor, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education and improve race relations, has died. Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education and improve race relations, has died. He was 97.

Winter was governor from 1980 to 1984.

Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson. Molpus is a former Mississippi secretary of state who had worked on Winter’s gubernatorial staff.

As governor, Winter was best known for pushing Mississippi lawmakers to enact the Education Reform Act of 1982, which set quality standards.

Winter served in the 1990s as co-chairman a national commission on racial reconciliation created by President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run near Washington
From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
A man can be seen taking holiday decorations from outside of Carolina Therapy Connection.
Thief swipes Christmas decorations outside of Greenville business
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Four counties report new deaths
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump downplays Russia in first comments on cyberattack
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators down to a few issues on $900 billion aid plan
Greenville Windsor neighborhood holiday lights parade underway
Free holiday health fair in Greenville
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Four counties report new deaths