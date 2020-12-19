Farmville family receives late veteran’s high school diploma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For some people, a diploma is a piece of paper. But for Jerry Robert Lee, a Vietnam veteran who graduated from Grimesland High School in 1962, it’s an accomplishment he held on to in the form of a pocket card, according to his grandson, Noah Lee.

“A lot of people, at least back when my grandfather was in high school, they couldn’t finish [school],” Lee said. “They had to go into work when they were 14 or 15. So I think for him, finishing was probably super important to him.”

Jerry Robert Lee went straight to boot camp and then deployed to Vietnam after graduating high school, never actually seeing his diploma. He served in the Navy for years before working at the Greenville Police Department and later, Farmville Police Department, where he retired.

“Very good investigator, very thorough,” retired police lieutenant Paul McLawhorn said. “If he got on you, onto a case – you know he was gonna follow it through.”

Lee passed away in 2016 without receiving his diploma. Four years later, bookkeeper Heather Wilson discovered it in a filing cabinet at D.H. Conley High School while preparing for the academic year.

Principal Don Marr was surprised to find it in mint condition.

“I start thinking, I said “this is 1962, look how well kept it is,” Marr said. “There’s no way I can go ahead and toss this, I need to find out more about it.”

Wilson was determined to find the family despite a busy school year amid the pandemic.

“What really helped us, unfortunately, was Mr. Lee’s obituary,” Wilson said. “And we found that and it listed his sons and then of course we made the connection on social media.”

In one week, Noah Lee picked up his grandfather’s diploma on Tuesday.

“His grandson [Noah] talked about Mr. Lee carrying his pocket card in his wallet for years, that said he was a graduate of Grimesland High School,” Marr said. “And then just to hear Noah Lee talk about his grandfather and talk about how proud he was to be a graduate to carry that card around with him, it made us feel even better about the whole thing.”

Noah Lee remembers his late grandfather saying, “Honestly it probably feels more like closure for the rest of the family.”

The diploma is now hanging on the wall of the family’s home, by the Christmas tree.

“A high school diploma and graduation is extremely important to us and our students,” Wilson said. “Not every kid is going to go to college. This is going to be their graduation. You know, I proudly display my high school diploma in my office. I want the kids to see, you know that it’s important.”

McLawhorn echoed Wilson’s sentiment towards the diploma.

“It’s too bad he didn’t have it while he was still with us, but I think it’s awesome that his grandkids and his kids, you know it finally turned up and can be in the family,” McLawhorn said. “Another reminder of him.”

The high school framed the diploma for the family before presenting it to the grandson.

Marr said the diploma from Grimesland High School has D.H. Conley’s signature on it back when he was superintendent of Pitt County Schools.

There were other things in the filing cabinet, including a senior portrait of a woman who graduated in the 1980s in its original packaging. The portraits were given to the family of the owner who now lives in Greensboro.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.