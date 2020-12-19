Advertisement

Demolition crew implodes former BB&T office building in Wilson

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - BB&T, the seven-story building on Nash Street North, included two buildings; built-in 1971 and 1985.

Wilson officials had the implosion planned for over a year and hired demolition group D.H. Griffin to execute it.

Wilson now plans to replace them with a YMCA, apartments, and a parking deck.

The public wasn’t allowed within a 1,000-foot radius of the blast site, and people living nearby had to leave the area before the 8 a.m. implosion Saturday.

Crews will be cleaning up the site until 2 p.m. So, some downtown streets may be closed off for the rest of the day, officials said.

BB&T was founded in Wilson nearly 150 years ago.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run near Washington
From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
A man can be seen taking holiday decorations from outside of Carolina Therapy Connection.
Thief swipes Christmas decorations outside of Greenville business
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Four counties report new deaths
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver

Latest News

Greenville Windsor neighborhood holiday lights parade underway
Free holiday health fair in Greenville
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Four counties report new deaths
BB&T DEMO
BB&T DEMO