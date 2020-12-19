Demolition crew implodes former BB&T office building in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - BB&T, the seven-story building on Nash Street North, included two buildings; built-in 1971 and 1985.

Wilson officials had the implosion planned for over a year and hired demolition group D.H. Griffin to execute it.

Wilson now plans to replace them with a YMCA, apartments, and a parking deck.

The public wasn’t allowed within a 1,000-foot radius of the blast site, and people living nearby had to leave the area before the 8 a.m. implosion Saturday.

Crews will be cleaning up the site until 2 p.m. So, some downtown streets may be closed off for the rest of the day, officials said.

BB&T was founded in Wilson nearly 150 years ago.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.