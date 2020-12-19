Advertisement

COVID-19 complication pushes ECU women’s basketball game at Cincinnati to Sunday

ECU at Cincinnati Basketball
ECU at Cincinnati Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI, OH (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference women’s basketball contest between East Carolina and Cincinnati, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, has been postponed to Sunday, Dec. 20, at Fifth-Third Arena.

One source told WITN Sports there is a COVID-19 complication within the ECU women’s basketball program. The team will get re-tested with the hopes of being able to play Sunday.

The game will tip at Noon and will be streamed live via ESPN+.

Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver

