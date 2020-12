GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mount Carmel Helps is giving away Christmas toys and food to families in need.

The organization is expected to help over 3,500 families.

Applicants will be served first.

The giveaway will take place at the Onslow County Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Road, in Jacksonville, at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.