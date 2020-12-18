Wreath laying Ceremony underway at New Bern’s National Cemetery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Over 5,000 wreaths arrived in New Bern Thursday, to be placed in the city’s National Cemetery.

The event is going to look a little different this year due to COVID-19, but nevertheless it’s happening.

The first wreaths were placed on the headstones Thursday, the rest will be set in place Saturday.

Greg Collins is a member of the Veteran Enforcers Motorcycle Association. He said they do this ceremony every year to show that even during the holidays their service is not forgotten.

“Just the honor of knowing, that that person, that name is not forgotten, that’s what the ceremony is all about, is making sure that these that gave the ultimate sacrifice just never get forgotten,” he said.

The association gathers the funds, makes the arrangements and kneels before each headstone, but with their biggest fundraiser being canceled this year they didn’t know if they would be able to pull it off.

“Up until the beginning of November we actually really wondered whether we we’re going to be successful or not because without Mumfest, Mumfest is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year and without that we didn’t know where we would be,” said the coordinator of the event, Kevin Yates.

Fortunately, folks donated to the cause and they were able to sponsor thousands of wreaths this year. But COVID-19 is impacting them in other ways too. Normally they would have one big ceremony, but this year volunteers are coming in waves.

Saturday 50 people at a time will come in 30-minute increments to place their wreaths.

“So that way we can control the number of people, make sure we have proper spacing, we’re gonna require face masks and make sure everybody still has a great event, but it’s safe and healthy,” Yates said.

“It’s just a beautiful sight to ride by and see all the wreaths on the white stones.”

A cleanup ceremony will be held on January 23rd. If you’re interested in participating you can contact Wreaths Across America- New Bern’s facebook page.

