UNC Lenoir Health Care receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The box containing 195 vials of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at 9:30 a.m. in a Pfizer thermal shipper, which can be used as temporary storage units by refilling with dry ice every five days for up to 30 days of storage, according to the Pfizer website.

Director of Pharmacy Dale Hardy said each vial has five doses officially but learned something new about the dose.

“You can actually draw a sixth dose out,” Hardy said. “So, we plan to take advantage of that so that we can vaccinate more people. We’re even more excited that we have more doses than we thought we might have.”

Six staff members, including Kinston Mayor Don Hardy, were first in line to get the vaccine on Thursday.

Hardy, who works as a security officer at the hospital, is among health care workers classified as “1A,” which means he is face-to-face with patients all the time.

After a brief moment of silence led by UNC Lenoir’s President and CEO Bob Enders for the lives lost to COVID-19, the group received an injection.

“I didn’t feel it at all,” Hardy said. “Got the shot and I feel okay, and no issues at the moment. I’m so excited to know that you have a vaccine here in Kinston, Lenoir County. This has been something that we need to help slow the spread of COVID-19. So this is just a first step.”

Hardy’s excitement was echoed by health care workers in hospitals overwhelmed by the number of coronavirus cases.

“As cases rise across the country and we are reaching a very critical time – this is extremely timely,” Chief Medical Officer and Physician Claire Paris said. “We have to be vigilant, and we have to social distance, and it takes a while to build up immunity. It’s gonna take a while to get the vaccine out to all the numbers of people that really need it, so we really need to stay on top of, you know, being safe.”

Staff members who got the vaccine need to come back in 17 to 21 days to get the second dose. While a few members got the vaccine on Thursday, Hardy said the clinic on the fifth floor of the hospital will open the next day for more staff members to register to get the vaccine.

Hardy hopes to eventually distribute the vaccine to the public.

“Working in a hospital facility, we see patients coming in and how sick they are, and how serious this disease can be for so many people,” Hardy said. “So, this is an important step to help us address those patient needs, and for our community and for our nation, so that we can get out of this pandemic.”

