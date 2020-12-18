Two ENC school districts among those taking part in COVID-19 testing pilot program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Two local school districts were selected to take part in a COVID-19 testing pilot program.

Lenoir and Wilson County are two of the 17 school districts selected by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The goal of the program is to slow the spread of the virus by quickly identifying students and staff, who may test positive where in-person instruction is happening, especially after the holiday season.

NCDHHS sent the selected districts and schools more than 50,000 federally funded rapid antigen tests.

Tests are to be used for students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms or who are close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Students and staff will have access to more than 200 school-based testing locations across 17 counties as part of the pilot.

Local health departments in each county participated in the application process and, in some cases, will help with testing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.