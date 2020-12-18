Thief swipes Christmas decorations outside of Greenville business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local business owner is asking for help figuring out who is cost-cutting on their holiday decorating at the business’ expense.

Surveillance footage from around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday shows an SUV roll up to Carolina Therapy Connection on Turnbury Drive in Greenville.

A man gets out of the vehicle and takes two miniature Christmas trees set up outside of the business.

The owner says she has contacted Greenville Police about the case.

