Thief swipes Christmas decorations outside of Greenville business

A man can be seen taking holiday decorations from outside of Carolina Therapy Connection.
A man can be seen taking holiday decorations from outside of Carolina Therapy Connection.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local business owner is asking for help figuring out who is cost-cutting on their holiday decorating at the business’ expense.

Surveillance footage from around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday shows an SUV roll up to Carolina Therapy Connection on Turnbury Drive in Greenville.

A man gets out of the vehicle and takes two miniature Christmas trees set up outside of the business.

The owner says she has contacted Greenville Police about the case.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

