State Board of Elections certified results Friday showing Paul Newby received 401 more votes than incumbent

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s final outstanding November statewide election has been resolved. The State Board of Elections certified results Friday showing that Paul Newby received 401 more votes in the race for Supreme Court justice than incumbent Cheri Beasley.

The certification came after a statewide machine recount and a partial hand recount of votes after the Nov. 3 election.

Beasley conceded defeat to Newby last weekend. The certification means Newby can be sworn in as chief justice starting Jan. 1. He’s been an associate justice since 2005. Beasley will leave the court after eight years.

