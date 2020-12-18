Advertisement

State Board of Elections certified results Friday showing Paul Newby received 401 more votes than incumbent

State Board of Elections certified results for Paul Newby as new Supreme Court justice
State Board of Elections certified results for Paul Newby as new Supreme Court justice(Paul Newby)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s final outstanding November statewide election has been resolved. The State Board of Elections certified results Friday showing that Paul Newby received 401 more votes in the race for Supreme Court justice than incumbent Cheri Beasley.

The certification came after a statewide machine recount and a partial hand recount of votes after the Nov. 3 election.

Beasley conceded defeat to Newby last weekend. The certification means Newby can be sworn in as chief justice starting Jan. 1. He’s been an associate justice since 2005. Beasley will leave the court after eight years.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Single-day cases soar past 8,000 in North Carolina; Pitt County surpasses 10,000 total cases
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon

Latest News

"Unite Against Racism" mural in Greenville ready for viewing
“Unite Against Racism” mural in Greenville ready for viewing
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run near Washington
West Craven High School athletes special holiday project
West Craven High School athletes fundraiser spreads holiday cheer
Preparing for another challenging semester
Preparing for another challenging semester
Farmville family receives late veteran’s high school diploma
Farmville family receives late veteran’s high school diploma