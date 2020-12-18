SECU Foundation gives $3 million to benefit COVID-19 pandemic response

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Foundation is giving $3 million to support the North Carolina Community Foundation’s NC Healing Communities Fund. The Fund benefits COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Foundation’s board of directors said the grant has two parts. A $2 million general purpose grant will help NCCF assist community nonprofits, and a $1 million challenge grant to help NCCF raise the additional capital needed to meet their goals.

The gift will support the Fund by providing critical resources for nonprofit organizations in North Carolina that have been impacted severely by COVID‐19 through revenue loss and increased demand.

The Fund’s focus supports nonprofits in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus and its economic impacts and have been underserved by other financial assistance sources.

They specifically targeted lower wealth communities, those of color, mostly rural communities, and those where English is not the primary language.

NCCF is deeply grateful to the SECU Foundation, according to Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, NCCF CEO and President. “Our board and the entire organization are profoundly thankful to the SECU Foundation for their tremendous support of the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund,” she said. “These funds will be granted to nonprofit organizations most affected by the pandemic as impacts continue to be felt across our state and communities.”

The work accomplished by NCCF is inspiring, according to Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chair. “The SECU Foundation, supporting the North Carolina Community Foundation’s NC Healing Communities Fund, is just one more way our members are helping our state’s good people find their way through this unprecedented pandemic, which has caused so much hardship and pain,” she said.

