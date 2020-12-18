SBI investigating death of man at Craven County jail

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An SBI investigation is underway after a man died inside of a county jail.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says that Travis Morris, 36, was discovered by deputies suffering cardiac arrest inside of a cell at the jail on Wednesday. We’re told the staff had been conducting 15-minute rounds when they found Morris.

The sheriff says that staff began life-saving efforts while waiting for EMS to arrive at the facility.

Morris had been arrested by Havelock Police.

Havelock Police say Williams was originally booked into the jail on eight charges: Felony possession of a controlled substance. Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Open container violation. Driving while license revoked. Revoked registration. Drug equipment violation, and resist, obstruct, delay an officer.

Sheriff Hughes says that they are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the in-custody death.

