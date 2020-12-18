Advertisement

Saving Graces: Dominos, Checkers & Ace

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Dominos, Checkers and Ace.

Volunteers say they are all very sweet with lots of kitten energy! They can make anything into a toy and are very playful.

Saving Graces says you can adopt them by themselves or altogether. Saving Graces is currently meeting anyone who is interested in adopting at PetSmart by appointment only. They are also taking donations on their website.

You can view all of the cats available for adoption here.

