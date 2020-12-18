RDU and partner airlines talk COVID-19 safety for holiday travelers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - RDU and its partner airlines are providing a reassuring message for holiday air travelers. RDU leaders say as you prepare for travel this month, they want to remind you of the actions they’ve taken to protect your health throughout your trip.

They’ve implemented a list of Airline Health and Safety Measures that include enhanced cleaning and disinfecting high volume areas such as ticketing and bathrooms, increased airplane cleaning procedures, modified boarding practices, recommending individual sanitary practices, and requiring everyone to wear face coverings at all times,

They’re also reminding travelers that, according to the CDC, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and filters on aircraft.

Commercial aircraft have medical-grade HEPA filters that remove 99.9% of particles from the air, including viruses like COVID-19.

RDU has also established the Terminal Operations Team to ensure the airport continues to meet stringent health guidelines and requirements.

