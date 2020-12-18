Advertisement

Police investigating shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall

Police are investigating a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Police are investigating a shooting inside Crabtree Valley Mall during the busy holiday shopping season.

WRAL in Raleigh says the shooting happened on the first floor Thursday. Police say no one was hurt and they believe the two people involved know each other.

the mall was evacuated and closed for the night, according to WRAL.

