Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: The chill continues under partly sunny skies

Rain chances are increasing by late in the weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday

Skies will be partly sunny Friday afternoon as a cool north breezes blows. Winds will stay be out of the north at around 5 to 10 mph with high pressure anchored overhead. Afternoon highs will again struggle to reach 50°, with most areas peaking in the upper 40s.

Saturday & Sunday

The chilly air will stick around through the weekend with another day in the upper 40s Saturday under continued sunny skies. We’ll come up a touch to the mid 50s Sunday with some clouds moving in from the west. By Sunday afternoon, showers are looking more likely. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 30s for lows Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Monday and Tuesday

Morning raindrops will move out by midday Monday as the storm to our south tracks out to sea. Highs will slowly climb next week with mid 50s Monday afternoon lifting to the upper 50s on Tuesday under sun filled skies. Lows early in the week will bottom out near 40°.

Early Holiday Forecast

Christmas Eve will have an increasing chance of rain with highs in the 60s. A strong cold front blows through Thursday night making Christmas Day much, much colder. Highs Friday will struggle to reach the low 40s with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. It appears to be mostly sunny Christmas Day.

Most Read

From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon
Alexander Pridgen mugshot
Greenville man indicted on vandalism charges during George Floyd protest

Latest News

Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston drops below major flood stage
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 16th
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020