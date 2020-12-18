Onslow County Schools keeping Wednesdays remote for K-5 through March

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County School Board says due to rising COVID-19 cases locally, statewide and nationwide, the district will continue using Wednesdays as remote student days for grades K-5 through the end of March 2021.

Students in grades 6-12 will continue under Plan B, with Cohort A students in-person on Monday/Tuesday, Cohort B students in-person on Thursday/Friday and all students remote on Wednesday.

“We appreciate the work our educators and staff at all grade levels have done providing in-person and remote learning for our students and for going above and beyond to ensure their non-instructional needs are also being met,” says OCS Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins. " Those working with our elementary-aged children have been in the forefront as we transitioned these schools from Plan B to Plan A. We understand making this change may present challenges for some in our community. However, returning Wednesdays to Remote Student Learning Days for our students in grades K-5 recognizes the difficult challenge our teachers face, and addresses concerns we have received around moving to in-person instruction five days a week, considering the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Onslow County.”

The school district says the remote student learning days will maintain additional time for cleaning, professional development, and instructional planning.

