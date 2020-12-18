Advertisement

Onslow County Schools keeping Wednesdays remote for K-5 through March

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County School Board says due to rising COVID-19 cases locally, statewide and nationwide, the district will continue using Wednesdays as remote student days for grades K-5 through the end of March 2021.

Students in grades 6-12 will continue under Plan B, with Cohort A students in-person on Monday/Tuesday, Cohort B students in-person on Thursday/Friday and all students remote on Wednesday.

“We appreciate the work our educators and staff at all grade levels have done providing in-person and remote learning for our students and for going above and beyond to ensure their non-instructional needs are also being met,” says OCS Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins. " Those working with our elementary-aged children have been in the forefront as we transitioned these schools from Plan B to Plan A. We understand making this change may present challenges for some in our community. However, returning Wednesdays to Remote Student Learning Days for our students in grades K-5 recognizes the difficult challenge our teachers face, and addresses concerns we have received around moving to in-person instruction five days a week, considering the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Onslow County.”

The school district says the remote student learning days will maintain additional time for cleaning, professional development, and instructional planning.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Alexander Pridgen mugshot
Greenville man indicted on vandalism charges during George Floyd protest
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunshine returns; Chilly regardless
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, December 18th
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, December 18th
Greenville firefighters donate thousands of toys during Operation Santa Claus
Greenville firefighters donate thousands of toys during Operation Santa Claus
Dr. Philip Rogers named new chancellor at ECU
Dr. Philip Rogers named new chancellor at ECU
Two ENC school districts among those taking part in COVID-19 testing pilot program