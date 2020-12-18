Advertisement

No. 4 NC State women beat Wake Forest 79-65 with fast start

Wake Forest's Christina Morra (23) and North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) go after...
Wake Forest's Christina Morra (23) and North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP (Custom credit) | Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
By BOB SUTTON
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner 14 of her 23 points in the first quarter and No. 4 North Carolina State used sizzling early shooting to beat Wake Forest 79-65 on Thursday night.

Elissa Cunane added 17 points to help N.C. State (7-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) cruise just a few days after needing a huge fourth-quarter comeback at Boston College.

The Wolfpack made 13 of 15 shots, including 6-for-6 on 3-pointers, in racing to a 33-14 lead late in the first quarter.

Kayla Jones had 12 points and Raina Perez 10 for N.C. State, which shot 49.2%from the field.

Christina Morra led Wake Forest (4-2, 1-1) with 13 points. Jewel Spear scored all of her 12 points in the first half on 4-for-4 shooting on 3s.

Wake Forest fell to 1-2 against ranked opponents this season. The Demon Deacons are 0-55 against top-five foes.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are 11-4 vs. in-state opponents across a two-season stretch. Two of the setbacks have come to N.C. State.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have won 12 consecutive games dating to last season. The team is 7-0 for the third straight season.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Sunday at North Carolina for the second meeting between the teams in 11 days.

N.C. State: Sunday at home vs. Miami in a schedule change announced prior to Thursday’s game. The Wolfpack were supposed to play Duke, but that game was postponed this week because of coronavirus testing protocols within Duke’s program. Miami’s game at Louisville was scrapped for Sunday for similar reasons at Louisville, leaving Miami free to come to Raleigh instead.

