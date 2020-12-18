Advertisement

Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow

An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10...
An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10 hours.(New York State Police via CNN)
By JIM MUSTIAN
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who drove off the road in this week’s snowstorm spent 10 hours trapped in his car after a passing plow buried it, finally managing to get a 911 call through and being rescued in the nick of time by a New York state trooper.

Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor, drove off the road in the town of Owego and became “plowed in by a truck,” state police said.

“If he was in there for another hour his body temperature would have gone lower, and I’m convinced he wouldn’t have made it,” State Police Sgt. Jason Cawley, who rescued the man, said in an interview.

Kresen drove off the road around midnight and called 911 through the wee hours of Thursday but had trouble connecting.

“He finally got through a few times and was geolocated, but not very well because of the spottiness of the reception,” Cawley said.

First responders narrowed the call to a 3-mile stretch along the Susquehanna River in Owego, outside Binghamton, which got over 40 inches of snow in the storm.

Cawley climbed miles of snowbanks, finally happening on one that looked slightly different. He believed at first that he was looking at a row of mailboxes.

“I reached in to find which address I was at when I punched the side window of a car,” Cawley said. “I was a little shocked because I was actually standing almost on top of the car.”

The 22-year-veteran of the State Police cleared off the glass and asked whether anyone was inside.

“‘I’m inside the car and I can’t feel my feet,’” Kresen told him.

“My heart jumped,” Cawley said. He dug Kresen out with the help of a passerby.

Kresen was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite and had gotten to the point where he had stopped shivering, Cawley said.

“That’s a very bad place to be when your body has stopped making heat and stopped trying to warm itself,” he said.

Kresen, whose speech was slurring, was helped into a marked police car and then driven to an ambulance, where he began warming up.

“He was grateful to have been pulled out,” said Cawley, who called the case his “first Arctic rescue.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon
Alexander Pridgen mugshot
Greenville man indicted on vandalism charges during George Floyd protest

Latest News

Walter Forbes, 63, walked out of Kinross Correctional Facility on Nov. 20 after Jackson County...
Wrongfully convicted Michigan man freed after 38 years
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, top congressional leaders get COVID-19 vaccines
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sits and waits before being inoculated with a...
Pelosi receives COVID-19 vaccine as it rolls out in Congress
All 344 Nigerian schoolboys who were taken captive by Boko Haram have been released, according...
Hundreds of kidnapped Nigerian boys freed (no sound)
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Single-day cases soar past 8,000 in North Carolina; Pitt County surpasses 10,000 total cases